National Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,969 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 49,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,147,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 280,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $71.87 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $61.44 and a twelve month high of $88.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.21.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

