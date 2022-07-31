National Asset Management Inc. Sells 158 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 147,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,352,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 26,396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 526.2% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 361,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,712,000 after buying an additional 304,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter worth about $1,883,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.71.

Hologic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $71.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.73 and a 200-day moving average of $72.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.58 and a 12 month high of $81.04.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.71 million. Hologic had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Hologic

In related news, insider Jan Verstreken sold 6,500 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $512,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,058,250.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Further Reading

