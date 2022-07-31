National Asset Management Inc. Sells 288 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

National Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 891 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,034,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $981,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,338 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Signature Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $599,227,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,474,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $477,086,000 after purchasing an additional 354,746 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,710,000 after purchasing an additional 389,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,492,000 after purchasing an additional 423,228 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signature Bank stock opened at $185.57 on Friday. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $165.36 and a 1 year high of $374.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $191.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.80.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.21. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.86% and a return on equity of 15.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 22.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.93%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $460.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $415.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $352.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $309.00 to $288.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.69.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

