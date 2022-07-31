National Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,068 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,068 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 14,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 24,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 66,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

Shares of MGM opened at $32.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 2.17. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $51.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.78.

MGM Resorts International Announces Dividend

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

In related news, Director Paul J. Salem acquired 34,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.92 per share, for a total transaction of $997,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,555,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,970,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Paul J. Salem acquired 34,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.92 per share, for a total transaction of $997,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,555,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,970,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Salem acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.25 per share, with a total value of $109,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,520,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,515,625. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.37.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

