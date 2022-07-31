National Asset Management Inc. Sells 321 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE)

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $262,000.
Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:PBE opened at $61.02 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.39 and a fifty-two week high of $79.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.12.
Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF Company Profile
PowerShares Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 30 the United States biotechnology and genome companies.
