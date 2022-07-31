National Asset Management Inc. Sells 41,451 Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) by 92.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,451 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,079,000. Diversified LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 300,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,876,000 after acquiring an additional 7,124 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 133,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 88,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,108,000 after acquiring an additional 9,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,425,000.

iShares Global Financials ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of IXG stock opened at $68.70 on Friday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $62.48 and a 52-week high of $86.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.65.

iShares Global Financials ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

