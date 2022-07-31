National Asset Management Inc. Takes $250,000 Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,353 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Textron in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Textron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Textron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron Stock Performance

Shares of TXT opened at $65.64 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.11 and a 12 month high of $79.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60.

Textron Announces Dividend

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. Textron had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TXT shares. Bank of America reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Textron in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen set a $86.00 price objective on Textron in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.43.

About Textron

(Get Rating)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.