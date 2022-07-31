National Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BCE. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 316.4% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,197,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,808,000 after buying an additional 3,949,450 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 614.3% during the 4th quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 3,455,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,970,000 after buying an additional 2,971,760 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,714,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $454,014,000 after buying an additional 2,050,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of BCE by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,913,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $538,284,000 after acquiring an additional 918,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of BCE by 720.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 915,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,644,000 after acquiring an additional 803,883 shares in the last quarter. 44.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on BCE in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Desjardins raised their price objective on BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on BCE from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.82.

BCE opened at $50.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.25 and a 1 year high of $59.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.81.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 12.85%. BCE’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.65%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

