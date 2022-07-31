National Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EWBC. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 119.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 116.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $71.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.25. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.65 and a 12-month high of $93.51.

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.13. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 45.32%. The firm had revenue of $551.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EWBC shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $102.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on East West Bancorp to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on East West Bancorp to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.63.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

