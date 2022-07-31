National Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,753 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,088,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 913,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,327,000 after buying an additional 166,545 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 443.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 152,336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,406,000 after buying an additional 124,290 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 313,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,970,000 after buying an additional 108,462 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 710.7% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 116,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,809,000 after buying an additional 101,911 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on EME. Sidoti raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $146.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EMCOR Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.25.

EMCOR Group Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:EME opened at $116.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.50. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.64 and a 12 month high of $135.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.13.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 17.26%. EMCOR Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is a positive change from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 17th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total value of $202,536.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,714,841.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EMCOR Group Profile

(Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.