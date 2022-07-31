National Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTAGet Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 137.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 417.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IMKTA opened at $95.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $57.57 and a 1-year high of $101.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.47.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTAGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter.

Ingles Markets Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingles Markets

In other news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 500 shares of Ingles Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total transaction of $44,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $535,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

