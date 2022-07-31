National Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 15,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 14,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.0% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.64, for a total transaction of $98,358.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,644 shares in the company, valued at $8,073,104.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 2,888 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total value of $485,703.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,548 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,137,562.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,028 shares of company stock worth $31,572,586 over the last ninety days. 1.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $190.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.84. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.05 and a fifty-two week high of $231.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.86 and a 200-day moving average of $188.91.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $775.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 32.10%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 20.06%.

A number of analysts recently commented on VRSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.80.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

