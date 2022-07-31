National Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 985,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,446,000 after buying an additional 36,247 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NJR opened at $46.19 on Friday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $34.41 and a 12-month high of $47.50. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.58.

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $912.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.88 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is currently 146.47%.

In other New Jersey Resources news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 2,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $121,722.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,724. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NJR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on New Jersey Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

