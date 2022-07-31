National Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,483 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,536,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,350,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 190,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 36,303 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,788,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,925,000 after purchasing an additional 57,948 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF stock opened at $23.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.83. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a 52 week low of $22.19 and a 52 week high of $26.14.

