National Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 123.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 92.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 30,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total value of $2,424,660.14. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 1.0 %

WH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $85.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.75.

Shares of WH opened at $69.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.89 and a twelve month high of $93.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.78%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

Featured Articles

