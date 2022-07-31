Neotribe Partners I, Llc Sells 73,130 Shares of Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) Stock

Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) major shareholder Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 73,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $151,379.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 897,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,572.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Neotribe Partners I, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 29th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 288,403 shares of Heliogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $709,471.38.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 81,273 shares of Heliogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $168,235.11.

On Monday, July 18th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 23,957 shares of Heliogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $48,153.57.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 13,545 shares of Heliogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $27,360.90.

On Monday, July 11th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 78,164 shares of Heliogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $166,489.32.

On Friday, July 8th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 146,046 shares of Heliogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total transaction of $331,524.42.

On Wednesday, July 6th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 125,251 shares of Heliogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total transaction of $261,774.59.

Heliogen Price Performance

Shares of HLGN stock opened at $2.47 on Friday. Heliogen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $16.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day moving average of $3.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heliogen

Heliogen ( NYSE:HLGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.54 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Movers Lab LLC acquired a new position in Heliogen in the 4th quarter worth $330,250,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Heliogen in the 1st quarter worth $30,508,000. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd acquired a new position in Heliogen in the 1st quarter worth $7,150,000. Salient Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Heliogen in the 4th quarter worth $19,012,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Heliogen in the 1st quarter worth $6,430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Heliogen Company Profile

Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc in November 2019.

