Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth $814,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 94.6% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 180.9% in the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 9,399 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 86,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 105.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 4,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.07.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Julie Cooke sold 754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Richard F. Pops sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,765.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $94.13 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.88 and a 12-month high of $108.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.74 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.13.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $310.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.07 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

