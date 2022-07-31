Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,403 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.11% of Nevro worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Nevro by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,582,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $128,310,000 after acquiring an additional 213,670 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nevro by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 434,320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,210,000 after acquiring an additional 185,461 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Nevro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,529,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Nevro by 664.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 160,792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,036,000 after acquiring an additional 139,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Nevro by 4,632.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 115,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,346,000 after acquiring an additional 112,842 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nevro alerts:

Nevro Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NVRO stock opened at $43.35 on Friday. Nevro Corp. has a 1 year low of $39.41 and a 1 year high of $157.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.73 and its 200-day moving average is $59.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 6.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.13. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 38.02% and a negative net margin of 35.25%. The company had revenue of $87.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.85) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Nevro Corp. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Nevro from $65.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised Nevro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Nevro in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Nevro from $78.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nevro from $74.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Kashif Rashid bought 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 53,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,907. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nevro Profile

(Get Rating)

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.