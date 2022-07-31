Ninety One North America Inc. Buys 20,018 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 636,313 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,018 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 7.2% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $196,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Epiq Partners LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in Microsoft by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 109,048 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $33,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,447 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 39,733 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Microsoft by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 260,454 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $80,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.80.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $280.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.34. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $241.51 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.