Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Acquires 65,565 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 97.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,858 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,565 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 11.6% of Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $41,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $280.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $241.51 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $261.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.34.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.80.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

