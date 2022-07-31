Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,460 Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) by 182.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LPRO. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Lending during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Open Lending during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Open Lending by 7,255.7% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 10,811 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Open Lending by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Open Lending by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LPRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Open Lending from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Open Lending from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut Open Lending from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Open Lending from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Open Lending has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

Open Lending Stock Performance

Open Lending stock opened at $10.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 17.78 and a current ratio of 17.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.69. Open Lending Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $42.96.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $50.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 37.93% and a net margin of 44.00%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Open Lending Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Open Lending Profile

(Get Rating)

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.