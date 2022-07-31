Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 420 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) by 68.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hill Path Capital LP grew its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Hill Path Capital LP now owns 5,018,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $192,691,000 after purchasing an additional 443,738 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,656,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,024,000 after buying an additional 714,895 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,622,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,321,000 after buying an additional 417,198 shares in the last quarter. MIC Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $48,728,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 699,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,862,000 after purchasing an additional 57,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Brandon Charles Coleman III sold 10,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $400,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 32,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,018.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CEO Christopher Daniel Morris bought 33,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.54 per share, with a total value of $1,020,036.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,206 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,211.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Brandon Charles Coleman III sold 10,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $400,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 32,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,018.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $37.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.86 and its 200 day moving average is $39.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.80. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1 year low of $29.60 and a 1 year high of $52.54.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $451.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.63 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 56.54% and a net margin of 10.47%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on PLAY shares. StockNews.com downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.10.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

