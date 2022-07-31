Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 53.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles R. Holland sold 3,001 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $242,690.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,094,810. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles R. Holland sold 4,001 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $336,884.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,998 shares in the company, valued at $4,799,231.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Holland sold 3,001 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $242,690.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,094,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AVAV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AeroVironment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of AVAV opened at $86.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.74. AeroVironment, Inc. has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $114.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -481.31 and a beta of 0.50.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11). AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $132.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

