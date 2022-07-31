Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $39,000 Stake in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Outset Medical were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Outset Medical by 253.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Outset Medical by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $304,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $372,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $60.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $60.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Outset Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Outset Medical Trading Down 4.3 %

OM stock opened at $15.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 7.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.33. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $60.33. The company has a market capitalization of $738.42 million, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 2.30.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.78). Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 125.91% and a negative return on equity of 35.58%. The business had revenue of $30.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Outset Medical

In related news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $628,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 292,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,118,929.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Martin Vazquez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total transaction of $177,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,761,032.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $628,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,118,929.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,885 shares of company stock worth $2,072,302. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

