Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $50,000 Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 79.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MASI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 1,864.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 535,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,982,000 after purchasing an additional 508,537 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,307,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $382,840,000 after purchasing an additional 149,083 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,026,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,642,740,000 after purchasing an additional 133,072 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 260,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,137,000 after purchasing an additional 100,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 187,685 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,951,000 after purchasing an additional 87,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MASI. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Masimo from $205.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Masimo from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masimo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.60.

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $144.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.68 and its 200-day moving average is $153.10. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $112.07 and a 52-week high of $305.21. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Masimo had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $304.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

