Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $52,000 Stake in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) by 75.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,171,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,819,000 after buying an additional 63,408 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $58,540,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,237,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,229,000 after purchasing an additional 461,580 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,437,000 after acquiring an additional 11,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 648,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,977,000 after acquiring an additional 314,298 shares in the last quarter.

Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $32.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 7.74. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $40.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.59 and its 200 day moving average is $30.30.

Global Blood Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GBT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.03. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 129.74% and a negative net margin of 146.82%. The company had revenue of $55.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.21) earnings per share. Global Blood Therapeutics’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $34,335.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,302. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GBT. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $86.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Wedbush set a $74.00 price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

