Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $55,000 Stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIMC. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 8,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period.

Altra Industrial Motion Price Performance

Altra Industrial Motion stock opened at $41.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.83. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.18 and a 52 week high of $64.24.

Altra Industrial Motion Dividend Announcement

Altra Industrial Motion ( NASDAQ:AIMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The company had revenue of $498.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.71 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 1.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

