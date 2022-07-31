Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $70,000 Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 60.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 5,571.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 218,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,677,000 after buying an additional 214,664 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 9,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $92.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.13. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.28 and a fifty-two week high of $101.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.65. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of -21.92 and a beta of 1.22.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.15. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.56% and a negative return on equity of 52.06%. The firm had revenue of $210.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.54 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on SRPT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $181.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.25.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

