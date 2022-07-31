Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 71 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CorVel were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorVel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of CorVel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 3,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CorVel alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven J. Hamerslag sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.45, for a total transaction of $282,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 120,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,040,198.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CorVel news, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 14,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.24, for a total transaction of $2,292,451.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,423,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,102,888.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Hamerslag sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.45, for a total value of $282,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,040,198.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,896 shares of company stock worth $10,067,038 in the last three months. Insiders own 48.56% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Price Performance

NASDAQ CRVL opened at $164.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 45.18 and a beta of 0.94. CorVel Co. has a one year low of $129.19 and a one year high of $213.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.55.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $171.36 million for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 10.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded CorVel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

CorVel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.