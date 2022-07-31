Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Takes $49,000 Position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 18,079 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $433,000. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

NEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.75 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $11.00 price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.30.

In related news, EVP Kevin M. Mcdonald sold 26,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $286,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 334,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,674,528. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Kevin M. Mcdonald sold 26,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $286,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 334,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,674,528. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Keane Investor Holdings Llc sold 7,000,000 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $75,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,330,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,172,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,197,690 shares of company stock valued at $77,924,360 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

NEX stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.01. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.92 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 9.81% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $635.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.97 million. Analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

