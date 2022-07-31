NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NRG. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 150.9% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NRG opened at $37.75 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.70 and a 12-month high of $47.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.41.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.30). NRG Energy had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 45.51%. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.52%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NRG Energy from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

