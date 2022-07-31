Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUS. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 216.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nu Skin Enterprises Price Performance

NUS opened at $43.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.32 and a 200-day moving average of $46.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.21. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.40 and a 12-month high of $56.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Nu Skin Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The business had revenue of $604.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NUS shares. TheStreet upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nu Skin Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

Insider Transactions at Nu Skin Enterprises

In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $43,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,069,899. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Chairman Steven Lund sold 51,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $2,248,479.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,176. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $43,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,393 shares in the company, valued at $3,069,899. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,143 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,717. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

