Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NULV. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $35.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.17. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $30.70.

