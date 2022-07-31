Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Position Decreased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,971 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,890,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $442,617,000 after purchasing an additional 413,742 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 4.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,830,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $359,002,000 after purchasing an additional 177,351 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,051,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,171,000 after purchasing an additional 40,769 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Owens Corning by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,158,703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $195,359,000 after acquiring an additional 13,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,623,493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,779,000 after purchasing an additional 94,891 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial cut Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Owens Corning from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.92.

Shares of OC opened at $92.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.85. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $72.97 and a 52-week high of $101.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.44.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 12.20%. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

