Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Price Target Lowered to $143.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $154.00 to $143.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a maintains rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PKG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $158.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $156.57.

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $140.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.80. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $124.78 and a twelve month high of $168.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.38. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 29.35%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 46.25%.

In related news, Director Donna A. Harman purchased 500 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $153.21 per share, with a total value of $76,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,725 shares in the company, valued at $417,497.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Donna A. Harman purchased 500 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $153.21 per share, with a total value of $76,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,725 shares in the company, valued at $417,497.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $2,212,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,219,479.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 455.6% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

