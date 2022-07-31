Patron Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Patron Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,677 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 5.8% of Patron Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Palmer Knight Co raised its holdings in Apple by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 57,602 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,228,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $3,368,000. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,891 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,644,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $695,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 70,209 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,467,000 after buying an additional 12,578 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.04.

Insider Activity at Apple

Apple Price Performance

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $162.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.31 and a 200-day moving average of $157.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. Apple’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.