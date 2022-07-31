Paul Sauer Sells 3,000 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) SVP Paul Sauer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,687 shares in the company, valued at $442,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Paul Sauer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 20th, Paul Sauer sold 3,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $75,000.00.
- On Monday, May 23rd, Paul Sauer sold 3,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total value of $78,660.00.
Vaxcyte Stock Performance
Shares of PCVX stock opened at $23.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 0.49. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $27.44.
Institutional Trading of Vaxcyte
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Vaxcyte by 8.0% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,581,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,636,000 after acquiring an additional 340,739 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vaxcyte by 15.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,629,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,649,000 after acquiring an additional 495,078 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vaxcyte by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,886,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,698,000 after acquiring an additional 108,975 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,776,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Vaxcyte by 17.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,384,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,428,000 after purchasing an additional 209,237 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Vaxcyte Company Profile
Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.
