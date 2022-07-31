Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Holdings Decreased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,344 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of Perrigo worth $2,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRGO. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Perrigo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $904,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Perrigo by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Perrigo by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Perrigo in the fourth quarter valued at $44,119,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth $2,642,000. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of PRGO stock opened at $41.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.01. Perrigo Company plc has a 52 week low of $31.32 and a 52 week high of $50.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -64.42 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.24 and its 200-day moving average is $38.03.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -160.00%.
Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.
