Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,965 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 28,761 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.12% of Plains GP worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGP. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Plains GP by 371.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 900,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,406,000 after acquiring an additional 709,818 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in Plains GP by 54.1% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,573,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,175,000 after acquiring an additional 552,370 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Plains GP by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,972,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,002,000 after acquiring an additional 304,500 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Plains GP in the fourth quarter valued at $2,738,000. Finally, NBW Capital LLC raised its holdings in Plains GP by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 873,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,858,000 after acquiring an additional 182,887 shares in the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Plains GP Stock Performance

Shares of PAGP opened at $11.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 159.86 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $12.84.

Plains GP Announces Dividend

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.13 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 0.10%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 1,242.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Plains GP from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plains GP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.06.

About Plains GP

(Get Rating)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.