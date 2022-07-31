Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Rambus by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,834,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,086,000 after purchasing an additional 104,072 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Rambus by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,075,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,377,000 after acquiring an additional 32,127 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 4th quarter worth about $85,872,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rambus by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,915,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,305,000 after acquiring an additional 61,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Rambus by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,030,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,286,000 after buying an additional 167,192 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Rambus from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Rambus from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Rambus Trading Up 0.9 %

RMBS stock opened at $25.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.19 and a beta of 1.19. Rambus Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $33.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.56.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $132.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.95 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 12.68% and a positive return on equity of 17.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Rambus

In other news, Director Charles Kissner sold 9,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total transaction of $239,721.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,550.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

About Rambus

(Get Rating)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

