Rezny Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Rezny Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 31.8% of Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $97,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 72,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 17,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $849,000. Stone Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,441,000. Finally, Trevian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,218,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of IVV opened at $414.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $392.87 and a 200 day moving average of $421.33. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $364.03 and a 12 month high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

