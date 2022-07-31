Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,980 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RIVN. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Rivian Automotive Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ RIVN opened at 34.30 on Friday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of 19.25 and a 1-year high of 179.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 29.60 and a 200 day moving average price of 42.08. The company has a quick ratio of 10.86, a current ratio of 11.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -1.50 by 0.07. The firm had revenue of 95.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 113.64 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RIVN. Mizuho decreased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Rivian Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $112.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $38.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 68.94.

Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive

In related news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of 26.88, for a total value of 188,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,337,148,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 6,034 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of 25.56, for a total value of 154,229.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,778 shares in the company, valued at 2,064,685.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of 26.88, for a total value of 188,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,947,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,337,148,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,006,926 shares of company stock valued at $402,737,029 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.