Robert W. Baird Cuts Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target to $171.00

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $193.00 to $171.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a maintains rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

ECL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $181.00 to $172.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ecolab from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $191.12.

Ecolab Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $165.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $47.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.56 and its 200 day moving average is $171.17. Ecolab has a twelve month low of $143.82 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $171.01 per share, with a total value of $102,606.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,134.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $171.01 per share, for a total transaction of $102,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,134.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecolab

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

