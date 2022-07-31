Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,698 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rogers were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Rogers by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 97 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rogers by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Rogers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.00.

Shares of NYSE:ROG opened at $269.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $262.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Rogers Co. has a 12-month low of $176.00 and a 12-month high of $274.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.50 and a beta of 1.40.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $248.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.00 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith Barnes sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.20, for a total value of $104,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,564. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

