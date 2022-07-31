Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ROKU. TheStreet cut Roku from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Roku from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Macquarie dropped their price target on Roku from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Roku from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Roku from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.88.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $65.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.29. Roku has a 52-week low of $62.00 and a 52-week high of $449.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.86 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.06). Roku had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Roku will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $182,803.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,349,125.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $497,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $182,803.37. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,349,125.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,598 shares of company stock valued at $742,501. 15.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 156.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Roku by 150.0% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Roku by 193.5% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in Roku by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Roku during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 68.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

