Safir Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 680 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Microsoft comprises 0.2% of Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Tobam raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.80.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $280.74 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $241.51 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $261.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.34.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

