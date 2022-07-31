Sandy Spring Bank Purchases 3,679 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.3% of Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $24,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,092,843,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 403.3% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,095,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,728,000 after buying an additional 4,083,231 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,543.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,341,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,124,000 after buying an additional 3,138,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,720,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,441,376,000 after buying an additional 2,277,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,393,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,055,000 after buying an additional 952,346 shares in the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $115.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $106.06 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.40 and a 200-day moving average of $130.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.