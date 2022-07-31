Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Cuts Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,455 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,427 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Tobam boosted its position in Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $280.74 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $241.51 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $261.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.34. The company has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.80.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

