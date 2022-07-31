Scott & Selber Inc. Decreases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Scott & Selber Inc. cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.4% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. 70.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM opened at $115.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $106.06 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The firm has a market cap of $338.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.78 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on JPM. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price target (up previously from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

