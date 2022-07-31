Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 172.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 69,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 43,992 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 690,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,555,000 after purchasing an additional 92,166 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 522,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,233,000 after purchasing an additional 282,187 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 1,813.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 78,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 74,762 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 107.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,310,000 after purchasing an additional 155,612 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

Sealed Air Stock Up 0.4 %

SEE stock opened at $61.12 on Friday. Sealed Air Co. has a 52-week low of $54.51 and a 52-week high of $70.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.16.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.20. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 355.49%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is presently 22.10%.

About Sealed Air

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.